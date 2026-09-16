Tensions in the Black Sea: Russian Strike on Cargo Vessel

Russian forces have targeted a cargo vessel in Chornomorsk, located in Ukraine's Black Sea port. The Russian Defense Ministry claims the vessel was supplying Ukraine's military, although Reuters was unable to verify this claim independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:48 IST
Tensions in the Black Sea: Russian Strike on Cargo Vessel
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Russian forces reportedly attacked a cargo vessel in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Wednesday, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry.

The ministry alleged that the vessel was involved in supplying Ukraine's military, although this claim has not been independently verified by outlets such as Reuters.

This incident marks another escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region.

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