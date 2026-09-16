Drone Attack Rattles Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline Operations

Two crucial pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's vital East-West Pipeline were damaged last week in an alarming attack, according to assessments from three oil and security sources. The timeline for repairs remains uncertain.

Saudi Aramco, which operates the 1,200 km pipeline that extends across the Arabian Peninsula, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.

This pipeline plays a significant role in alleviating congestion in the Strait of Hormuz. The temporary shutdown on Friday was attributed to a drone attack launched from Iraq, as confirmed by Saudi officials.