Prime Minister Andy Burnham of the United Kingdom is set to host Canadian leader Mark Carney at a pivotal soccer match this Wednesday. Both leaders share an affinity for Everton, one of England's most historic soccer clubs, and this event marks a significant moment in their budding diplomatic relationship.

Burnham, who assumed office in July, made a tribute to Everton by 'rolling out the blue carpet' during his first interaction with Carney. The leaders aim to discuss enhancing ties with Europe, boosting NATO defense, and fostering trade growth. However, their attention will singularly focus on Everton's League Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton's storied legacy features as a focal point, being a pioneer of the Football League since 1888. Despite a prolonged trophy drought, they rank fifth for league wins in England. The personal connection to Everton dates back to Burnham's childhood and Carney's family ties in Liverpool, underscoring the mutual fandom.