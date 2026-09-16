Reopening of Livestock Trade Port in New Mexico

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on Wednesday that plans are underway to reopen a key New Mexico port for livestock trade. The port had been shut down due to an outbreak of New World screwworm.

This announcement was made at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture conference in Portland, Maine. Rollins emphasized the importance of resuming operations to facilitate livestock exchanges, which are crucial for agriculture.

The reopening is scheduled for next week and marks a significant step in overcoming the challenges posed by the screwworm outbreak.