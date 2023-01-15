Left Menu

Over 88 lakh UDID cards for people with disabilities issued till now: Official data

15-01-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 88 lakh UDID cards for people with disabilities have been issued in the country so far, official data has showed.

Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities project is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for PwDs, and to issue a Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with disabilities. According to the latest data, 88,18,452 UDID cards have been generated till now.

Elaborating further during an event, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar said that the scheme has been implemented in all the states across the country.

''Persons with Disabilities do not need to make multiple copies of documents as the card will capture all the necessary details and is valid throughout the country,'' he said.

According to census 2011, there are 26.8 million people with disabilities in India, making up 2.21 per cent of the total population.

