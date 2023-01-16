Left Menu

Irregularities in COVID-19 centre contracts: ED records Mumbai civic chief Chahal's statement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:31 IST
Irregularities in COVID-19 centre contracts: ED records Mumbai civic chief Chahal's statement
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said jumbo COVID-19 care centres were set up on the Maharashtra government's orders as he recorded his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in award of contracts for health facilities during the pandemic.

Talking to reporters after emerging out of the ED office, where he recorded his statement for more than four hours, Chahal said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was extending all cooperation to the central agency.

The BMC commissioner reached the ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.40 am and walked out shortly after 4 pm.

The central financial crime probe agency had earlier summoned the senior bureaucrat to record his statement in the matter.

The IAS officer spearheaded the BMC's response to the pandemic in the metropolis, where special health facilities were set up to treat coronavirus patients as the cases mounted.

The civic chief told reporters the situation could have gone out of control if quick preparations were not made to tackle COVID-19 in Mumbai, which recorded its first case in March 2020.

The BMC had started jumbo COVID-19 centres with instructions from the state government by acquiring some places and handing them over for setting up field hospitals, he said.

''The municipal corporation outsourced the required staff to meet the requirement of COVID-19 field hospitals. Due to this lives of lakhs of people were saved as they got timely medical treatment,'' Chahal said.

After getting information about some of the facility providers submitting forged documents for bagging contracts, the BMC had asked the police to verify details by writing a letter, he said.

''I have informed the ED that we are extending all cooperation from the BMC's side. I will cooperate with the agency and (appear before it) if called again for inquiry,'' said the IAS officer.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in setting up COVID-19 centres by the country's richest civic body which is currently under an administrator as the five-year term of its elected representatives ended early last year and fresh polls are due.

The former Lok Sabha MP had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, based on which an FIR (first information report) was registered against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023