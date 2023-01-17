Left Menu

Tanks will be on top of agenda of new German defence minister - Habeck

"When the person, when the minister of defence, is declared, this is the first question to be decided concretely," he said on the sides of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
The first item on the agenda of Germany's next defence minister will be whether to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster on Tuesday. "When the person, when the minister of defence, is declared, this is the first question to be decided concretely," he said on the sides of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he would act fast to replace Lambrecht. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, citing government sources, said a successor would be announced on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

