Netherlands also prepared to supply battle tanks to Ukraine, PM says
The Netherlands is prepared to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine if needed, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.
"If a contribution from the Netherlands helps, we are prepared to do so," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster RTL.
Rutte said the Netherlands could opt to buy tanks it currently leases from Germany, and supply those to Ukraine.
