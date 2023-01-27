Left Menu

Called off walk today because police arrangements completely collapsed: Rahul in J-K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements unfortunately completely collapsed. I had to call off my walk because I cant go against my security people, the Congress leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements unfortunately ''completely collapsed''. Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen, the former Congress president told reporters here.

''It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security... I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra,'' Gandhi, who started his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari in September and ends it in Srinagar on January 30, said. ''I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people,'' the Congress leader said. His party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

