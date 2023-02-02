Peru Congress rejects proposal for 2023 elections, debate continues
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 03:20 IST
Peru's Congress on Wednesday rejected a proposal to move elections forward to December 2023, despite nearly two months of protests that have left dozens dead following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.
Lawmakers will continue debating holding early elections, a key demand of the protesters.
