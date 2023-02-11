Left Menu

Fuel cess protest: Youth Congress workers wave black flags at Kerala CM

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:43 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Youth Congress workers on Saturday waved black flags at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at multiple locations in Ernakulam district as part of their protest against the state government's refusal to roll back the budget proposals to levy cess on fuel.

The youth wing of the Congress party, initially waved black flags at the Chief Minister's convoy in Kalamassery. Another set of workers attempted to jump in front of the convoy at Angamaly but were apprehended by the police.

Police took the Youth Congress workers into custody.

The Congress-led UDF has been protesting against the Left government's refusal to take back the proposals to charge cess on fuel and liquor sales.

Vijayan had earlier accused the UDF that it was siding with the BJP-led Centre's policy of squeezing the southern state financially.

Justifying the new tax proposals and the social security cess in the budget, Vijayan had said that the government was forced to take such a step for the overall welfare of the people of the state.

The state government, in its budget, has decided to impose a levy of Rs 2 on fuel prices in Kerala.

The UDF has disrupted Assembly proceedings demanding a rollback on tax proposals and cess in the budget and declared that it would continue its agitation inside and outside the House until the government withdraws it.

