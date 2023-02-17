Left Menu

Former Indian Army chiefs arrive in Nepal to attend Army's 260th Founding Day

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-02-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 19:59 IST
  • Nepal

Four former Indian Army chiefs arrived in Nepal on Friday to attend the Nepali Army's 260th Founding Day on Saturday, according to a media report.

The former chiefs, Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma, Gen. Joginder Jaswant Singh, Gen. Deepak Kapoor and Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag, are in Kathmandu, Nepal's national news agency RSS reported.

Former Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane will arrive here on Saturday, the Nepali Army said.

The dignitaries will attend the main Army Day ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, on Saturday in the presence of Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari. They will also participate in a programme at the Bir Smarak, Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari was quoted as saying in the report.

The former army chiefs are scheduled to meet Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff, Prabhu Ram Sharma, and their counterparts at the Army Headquarters on February 19, where they will also attend a cultural programme on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and Army Day.

India and Nepal have a unique tradition of conferring the insignia of the Honorary General on the Army Chief of one another, the report said.

