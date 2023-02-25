BJP, Grand Alliance to demonstrate political strength in Bihar today

By Amit Kumar The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Grand Alliance are all set to demonstrate their political strength in Bihar on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bihar today on a day-long visit. During his visit, Shah will address a public meeting in Lauria under Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar to strengthen the party activities.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance is preparing to answer Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a mega rally in Purnia where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and other leaders of Grand Alliance are likely to be present. Shah will address a public rally in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He will then chair the Core Committee meeting of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, senior BJP leaders of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha, local MP, MLAs, and district BJP president to be present in the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah will then go to Lauria Nandangarh, where Prince Siddhartha (Mahatma Buddha) shed his royal robes and went out searching for knowledge. After that Union Home Minister will head towards the capital Patna to address a Kisan Mazdoor Samagam at Bapu Sabhagar in honour of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati, who was one of the top farmer leaders in the country.

While talking to ANI, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai who is at Lauria for Shah's program said, "There is tremendous enthusiasm among people for today's public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah ji. A large number of people want to listen to the Home Minister. The welfare work that is being done in the entire country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Valmiki Nagar are enthusiastic about it and want to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah." On the Grand Alliance Rally in Purnia on the same day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar for Public Meeting, Rai said, "It is not right to compare BJP's public meeting with Grand Alliance's rally. The public meeting of the BJP will be held with the resolution of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. The rally of the Grand Alliance is a rally of appeasement. Grand Alliance is holding a rally in Purnia today to give the message of appeasement politics. There is no comparison between that rally and this BJP public meeting. BJP's program is just a program for one Lok Sabha seat."

"There is no answer to the name and work of PM Modi. The result of his work is visible in every house, and every village in the Country. The public meeting of Valmiki Nagar will be massive. The Home Minister will speak about development. He will talk about peace and security while the Grand Alliance rally is a rally of appeasement," Rai added. On being asked if the Grand Alliance is holding a rally in Bihar on the same day to give a political message to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "You have to first find out whose rally was first decided. Our rally was already fixed. The Home Minister is going to participate in a small rally, ours is a mega rally. This is a big difference. Amit Shah ji is the Home Minister of the country, he is free to go anywhere, but he is coming to Bihar. He has to answer two questions and one is special. After the Prime Minister spoke about the special state status of Bihar we will expect the Home Minister to speak on this issue and Bihar should get its right."

"My second question is that the Home Minister is the Home Minister of the country so he should make efforts so that his statement increases the social harmony of the country and not decrease it. I am sure that he will accept my request," the RJD MP added. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal chief spokesperson Madhaw Anand, while speaking to ANI about the Grand Alliance rally at Purnia, said, "The rally is to divert the attention of the people from the infighting going on between RJD and JDU. Through this rally, there will be neither progress of the public nor any welfare of the people. Just the fight going on inside RJD and JDU for CM's chair will intensify in the coming days."

"Through this rally, both RJD and JDU are trying to test their strength internally. It will be interesting to see how long Nitish Kumar can retain his chair and how long Tejashwi Yadav can distance himself from the magic chair," Anand added. Notably, this would be Amit Shah's fourth trip to Bihar since the BJP and Janata Dal (U) ended their partnership and the JD(U) formed the Grand Alliance in the state last year in the month of August. (ANI)

