IPS Officer's Husband Denied Bail in Rs 24 Crore Fraud Case

A court has once again refused bail to Purushottam Chavan, husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, who is embroiled in a cheating case involving Rs 24 crore. The judicial decision was based on strong evidence indicating Chavan's involvement in the fraudulent scheme. According to investigators, he swindled around Rs 24.78 crore by promising unsuspecting victims flats and plots at discounted prices, claiming they were part of a government quota.

Chavan, arrested on May 20, 2025, remains in judicial custody, as this latest bid for bail follows a previous rejection in January. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhijit Solapure denied Chavan's fresh bail application last week, highlighting evidence that supports the charges against him. Despite his lawyer's arguments for bail on grounds of medical conditions and a separate bail granted in a PMLA case, the court remained unswayed.

The prosecution argued that the economic offences involved were grave and detrimental. Advocate Mohan Tekavde for the complainant, emphasized how Chavan misrepresented himself as a government agent to deceive the public and cause significant financial damage. The court maintained that although the chargesheet was filed, granting bail was not justified due to risks of witness tampering, ensuring Chavan's continued detention.

