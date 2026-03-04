Left Menu

US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off Sri Lanka's coast, killing 80. The vessel was returning from a naval exercise in India. Sri Lanka initiated a search-and-rescue operation, saving 32. The incident, outside Sri Lankan waters, saw Colombo pledge continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:08 IST
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. submarine has sunk an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The attack, labeled a dramatic escalation in tensions, resulted in at least 80 deaths.

The Iranian frigate was reportedly returning from a naval exercise with India when it was hit. Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister confirmed that 180 individuals were aboard during the strike.

Sri Lankan authorities launched immediate search-and-rescue efforts, successfully saving 32 passengers, while reporting only an oil slick observed at the containment site, indicating the seriousness of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026