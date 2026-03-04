US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka
A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off Sri Lanka's coast, killing 80. The vessel was returning from a naval exercise in India. Sri Lanka initiated a search-and-rescue operation, saving 32. The incident, outside Sri Lankan waters, saw Colombo pledge continued support.
A U.S. submarine has sunk an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The attack, labeled a dramatic escalation in tensions, resulted in at least 80 deaths.
The Iranian frigate was reportedly returning from a naval exercise with India when it was hit. Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister confirmed that 180 individuals were aboard during the strike.
Sri Lankan authorities launched immediate search-and-rescue efforts, successfully saving 32 passengers, while reporting only an oil slick observed at the containment site, indicating the seriousness of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
