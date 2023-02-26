UK Deputy PM Raab: I will resign if bullying allegations upheld

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he would resign if an investigation into his conduct upheld allegations of bullying made against him by government staff.

"If an allegation of bullying is upheld, I would resign," Raab told Sky News.

In November, Raab requested an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour. A month later it was widened to include five further formal complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)