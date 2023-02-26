Left Menu

Nitish no longer interested in development work: Giriraj Singh

Terming as baseless Bihar governments allegations that the Centre was showing reluctance in releasing funds for welfare schemes, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people of the state and showing no interest in development work.Singh also claimed that the central government had provided a total of Rs 1.66 lakh crore to the state under various schemes in the last eight years.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:03 IST
Nitish no longer interested in development work: Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Terming as baseless Bihar government's allegations that the Centre was showing reluctance in releasing funds for welfare schemes, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people of the state and showing no interest in development work.

Singh also claimed that the central government had provided a total of Rs 1.66 lakh crore to the state under various schemes in the last eight years. "The CM is simply misleading the people of Bihar. He is no longer interested in development work, and is busy trying to saving his 'kursi' (chair). Around Rs 31,203 crore was provided by the Centre to Bihar under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the last eight years... but the Grand Alliance has failed to hand over 1.61 lakh ready houses under the PMAY," Singh told reporters here. The state government is ''feasting" on central funds, the Begusarai MP alleged.

"The Bihar government has no money left for development. It is not interested in giving houses to the poor or getting roads constructed," Singh said.

He added that the Centre has provided Rs 5,488 crore to Bihar in the current financial year for various schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023