Early trends indicate NDPP-BJP marching to power in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-03-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 09:29 IST
The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections.

The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP had a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested 23 seats Most exit polls had predicted that the NDDP-BJP alliance would return to power in Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

