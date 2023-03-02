BJP lauds Centre's peace, development initiatives in northeast as it leaves rivals behind in Tripura

The BJP on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's agenda of peace and development in the northeast as the party led in a majority of seats in Tripura while its alliance appeared set to retain power in Nagaland.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said people in the region have seen for the first time how closely and sincerely the Centre has worked to bring in the region peace and development, be it big projects like building highways or providing them with basic amenities like drinking water, free ration and electricity.

A wide gap existed between the Centre and the northeast earlier but the Modi government has abolished the distance, he said, adding that people in Tripura saw how the BJP has worked to fulfil its promises to them by solving old problems.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party is set to wipe out the Congress from the region and hailed its leads in states like Tripura.

Trends put out by the Election Commission showed that the BJP had won three seats in Tripura and was leading in 29 in the election to the 60-member assembly. Its ally IPFT had won one seat. The corresponding tally for the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland was 39.

The BJP's showing in Meghalaya, though, appeared to be below par as it was leading in only three seats after contesting on all 60 constituencies for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)