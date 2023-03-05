Left Menu

Goa govt daydreaming, says Cong on target of 100 pc renewable energy usage by 2050

The Opposition Congress in Goa on Sunday mocked the state governments target of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050, saying the dismal past record shows that it is daydreaming.While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries CII Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said that Goa aims to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:17 IST
Goa govt daydreaming, says Cong on target of 100 pc renewable energy usage by 2050
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress in Goa on Sunday mocked the state government's target of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050, saying the dismal past record shows that it is daydreaming.

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said that Goa aims to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, in a statement, termed the chief minister's announcement as “daydreaming.” “With a dismal past record, better not speak about achieving 100 per cent renewable energy target with 15,000 jobs by 2050. The failed BJP government is daydreaming, when Goans are facing nightmares of frequent power cuts and proposed hike in power tariffs,” Alemao said.

Citing a reply to a question tabled in the state Legislative Assembly, the Congress leader said, “The reply revealed that Goa generated only 33.344 MW of solar energy till November 30, 2022 against the target of 358 MW set to achieve national cumulative target of 175 GW.” The chief minister has set a new target of 150 MW in the next two years with 500 jobs, which is completely unrealistic, he said.

Alemao further alleged that the state government had deliberately opted for a ''go slow'' approach on solar and renewable energy to facilitate the destructive Tamnar project.

If the government invests even half the money on renewable energy generation in Goa, it will meet the power needs of the entire state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023