Assam CM Sarma meets Shah over govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:43 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah's official residence here on Sunday to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, sources said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also attended the meeting, they said.

According to the sources, cabinet structure and government formation will be discussed during the meeting.

The BJP returned to power in Tripura and retained power in Meghalaya with alliance partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

