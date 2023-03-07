Most MLAs will get tickets, says Yediyurappa in a sign BJP may not adopt Gujarat approach in K'taka

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa hinted on Tuesday that sitting MLAs, barring four to six, are likely to get tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections, in a sign that the party may not adopt the Gujarat approach where 45 lawmakers were left out in last year's polls. The former Chief Minister's indication came on a day when the Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar claimed his party is projected to get 140 seats in the 224-member House as per latest survey conducted by the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit.

Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP's top decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board, also said the party would decide on who the next Chief Minister would be at the legislature party meeting after the polls, due by May, adding that the coming polls would be fought under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership.

''There are more chances that most of the sitting MLAs, other than four or six of them, will be given the tickets,'' the former Chief Minister said in response to a question whether all the sitting legislators will get the tickets.

The octogenarian, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, dismissed suggestions that people may ''go away'' from the BJP, sensing that a leader like him will no longer be its CM face.

''There is no such thing, wherever I'm travelling we are getting a huge response, people are gathering beyond our expectations, seeing all this it is certain that we will win more than 140 seats and come to power with a clear majority, no one can stop it.'' Meanwhile, Shivakumar claimed that several sitting legislators of the ruling BJP will be joining his party in the coming days.

He was speaking to reporters after inducting two former BJP MLAs and one of its former Mysuru Mayors into the party.

''...in the coming days we will also announce the list of sitting legislators who will be joining; discussions are on in this regard. I will not reveal any names for now,'' Shivakumar said.

Stating that a large number of leaders from others parties are joining the Congress, he said: ''It is very clear that the public opinion is in favour of the Congress. Our earlier survey had projected our seat tally at 136, now our survey is projecting above 140 seats. The change has begun, we are seeing it as we travel across the state.'' Further stating that only about 50 days are left for polls, Shivakumar claimed that the BJP wanted to urgently call for elections after Gujarat polls; they had held discussions with officials and had also decided on dates, but it is getting delayed.

''The reason is BJP feels that the more the number of days they get, it will be beneficial for them, so they are making such attempts. Every day short-term tenders are happening, mobilisation of advance is happening, tenders are happening and money is being released in haste without looking at anything,'' he said.

Noting that the Congress is prepared for elections, even if they are held immediately, Shivakumar said, the Election Commission, ''without giving a chance for all these things to happen,'' should announce the polling dates immediately and ''stop this large-scale corruption that is happening''.

He also challenged the Chief Minister for a debate on any forum, as he hit out at the latter for calling Congress' 200 units of free power promise ''bogus''.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said BJP has realised that their ''Hindutva tricks'' won't help in this election, as people have become aware, so they are now attempting to win elections and come to power by ''spending crores of ill gotten money they have accumulated through loot and corruption.''

