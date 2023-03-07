Left Menu

Italy's Meloni wants woman to head state-controlled company for first time

Italy's state-controlled companies should have at least one leader who is a woman, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, ahead of appointments at key firms such as ENI, Enel, Poste Italiane and Leonardo.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:19 IST
Italy's Meloni wants woman to head state-controlled company for first time
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Italy

Italy's state-controlled companies should have at least one leader who is a woman, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, ahead of appointments at key firms such as ENI, Enel, Poste Italiane and Leonardo. "The challenge is not how many women sit on a board of directors, the challenge is when will we have the first woman chief executive in a state-controlled company," Meloni said at an event in parliament.

"Because, I am telling you, it is one of my objectives," she added. Meloni, 46, is Italy's first female prime minister.

Her right-wing government, which took office in October, is expected to decide on chairperson and CEO positions at major state-controlled companies by the end of the month, sources have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

