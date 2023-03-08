Left Menu

Biden thanks Oman for Yemen truce support, opening airspace

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 00:20 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden thanked the sultan of Oman on Tuesday for the country's support of a UN-mediated truce in Yemen and for its decision to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft, including those flying to and from Israel, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also told His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said he welcomed Oman's role in securing the freedom of American citizens wrongfully held in Iran.

