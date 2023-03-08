Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for misbehaving, threatening Congress member and Big Boss fame Archana Gautam
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been registered here against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant on a complaint from party member and actor Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was threatened with death, police said on Wednesday.
On a complaint from Gautam's father, Sandeep Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SSP said and added that the case has been registered at the Partapur police station.
In his complaint, Gautam Buddha said Singh had called his daughter to Raipur in Chhattisgarh during the party's plenary session last month saying Priyanka Gandhi wanted to meet her. There he misbehaved with her and also ''threatened with death'', he said in his complaint.
Gautam Buddha also alleged that Singh made casteist remarks against Archana Gautam, police said and added that he claimed a video of the incident can be obtained from a camera person in Raipur.
Actor-turned-politician and Big Boss-fame Archana Gautam had unsuccessfully contested from the Hastinapur reserved seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a Congress ticket and was considered a Dalit face of the party in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seattle City resolution seeking ban on caste discrimination sparks heated debates among Indian-Americans
Turkiye quake: Gen Pande says mobilisation of field hospital in short time shows Indian relief team's operational preparedness
Within short period of time, Indian Army medical team established 30-bed field hospital at Iskenderun region in quake-hit Turkiye: Gen Pande.
Eternal Sounds' Manmarzee saves the rich legacy of Indian music with Live Original Endangered Instrumentation!
Indian medical team extremely appreciative of assistance, cooperation extended to them by Turkish citizens: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.