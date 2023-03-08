Elangovan slams BJP for spreading rumours on attacks on migrant workers in TN

Left Menu

Senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for spreading rumours about alleged attacks on workers hailing from north Indian states to conspire against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Elangovan, who recently won the Erode East Assembly by-election, said he would take oath as MLA on March 10.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:05 IST
Senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for spreading rumours about alleged attacks on workers hailing from north Indian states to conspire against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Elangovan, who recently won the Erode East Assembly by-election, said he would take oath as MLA on March 10. ''The BJP with an intention to topple the 'strong' DMK government in Tamil Nadu is spreading rumours about attacks on workers from north Indian states. But nothing will happen to the DMK government,'' he told reporters here.

He also wanted the government to take stringent action against those who were spreading such rumours without any fear or favour. Thanking state Ministers and Congress partymen who worked for his victory, Elangovan said he would strive for the development of the constituency and would look into various issues including the demand for construction of overbridges in places where traffic flow was heavy. Elangovan defeated K S Thennarasu of AIADMK by a huge margin to win the Erode East Assembly by-election held recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

