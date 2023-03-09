U.S. Senate Republican McConnell hospitalized after fall - Punchbowl reporter's tweet

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized following a fall at a Washington, DC, hotel, on Wednesday, according to a Punchbowl reporter tweet.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," the reportter tweeted, citing a McConnell spokesman.

McConnell's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

