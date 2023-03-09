Raj Thackeray asks party workers to prepare for civic elections
Talking about political developments in the state, he said he had never seen such dirty politics in his career.This was also a golden opportunity for his party workers to reach out to the voters and convince them to vote for the MNS, Thackeray added.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday asked his party workers to prepare for the coming civic elections in Maharashtra.
He was speaking at a function to mark the 17th foundation day of his party here. Addressing the large gathering, he said MNS workers should prepare for elections to municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane and other cities, whenever they might be held.
His party will do well and seize power in these polls, he said. Talking about political developments in the state, he said he had never seen such ''dirty politics'' in his career.
This was also a golden opportunity for his party workers to reach out to the voters and convince them to vote for the MNS, Thackeray added. High tide is always followed by low tide and in politics too a party in power experiences downfall sooner or later, Thackeray said, giving the example of the Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
- Congress
- Thackeray
- Raj Thackeray
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
"BJP trying to threaten voters": Meghalaya Congress chief
Brainstorming session to chalk out strategy for upcoming polls at Congress plenary session
Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Delhi-Raipur flight, asks on what grounds and under whose order.
Indigo staff asks passengers on Raipur flight that was carrying Congress leaders to deboard, says they will be put on another flight.
TN: Congress MP invites 16 parties to join hands ahead of 2024 General Elections