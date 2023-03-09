Raj Thackeray asks party workers to prepare for civic elections

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday asked his party workers to prepare for the coming civic elections in Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a function to mark the 17th foundation day of his party here. Addressing the large gathering, he said MNS workers should prepare for elections to municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane and other cities, whenever they might be held.

His party will do well and seize power in these polls, he said. Talking about political developments in the state, he said he had never seen such ''dirty politics'' in his career.

This was also a golden opportunity for his party workers to reach out to the voters and convince them to vote for the MNS, Thackeray added. High tide is always followed by low tide and in politics too a party in power experiences downfall sooner or later, Thackeray said, giving the example of the Congress.

