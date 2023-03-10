Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2023 07:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 07:00 IST
Cluture motion file for Garcetti's nomination; moves step closure to confirmation by US Senate

The nomination of Eric Garcetti for US Ambassador to India moved a step closer to being confirmed by the United States Senate, as it adopted the cloture motion indicating that the ruling Democrats have the support of a super-majority in this regard.

Such a move by Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer came a day after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at its business meeting voted 13-8 in favor of the nomination of Garcetti whose nomination has been pending before the US Congress since July 2021, when he was nominated for the top diplomatic posting by President Joe Biden.

Thursday afternoon, a Senate clerk read and brough the nomination of Garcetti to be Ambassador of the US to India on the Senate floor. ''I send the cloture motion to the desk,'' Schumer said on the floor which was adopted by a voice vote.

A cloture motion is a procedural motion that, if adopted, limits further debate on the matter at hand. It allows the majority to defeat efforts by the minority to delay or obstruct proceedings on a matter by showing the matter has the support of a super-majority.

After that the clerk read a message from 16 Senators. "We the undersigned senators in accordance with the provisions of rule 22 of the standing rules of the Senate do hereby move to bring to a close debate on the nomination of executive counter number 65, Eric Garcetti of California to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India," the clerk said.

Schumer sought and received consent that the names of the 16 Senators are not read, following which the cloture motion was agreed to. During the same session, Schumer also got a similar cloture motion passed on the nomination of Indian American Ravi Chaudhary to be an Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

