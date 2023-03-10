Left Menu

Blinken to travel to Ethiopia, Niger March 14-19 -State Dept.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger from March 14-19 to discuss regional issues and meet with an African Union leader, the State Department said on Friday.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on March 15, Blinken will discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement in northern Ethiopia, the State Department said. He will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss global and regional priorities.

In the first visit to Niger by a U.S. secretary of state, Blinken will meet President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou in Niamey on March 16, it said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

