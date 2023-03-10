Left Menu

Action may be taken against Bengal minister Partha Bhowmick in post-poll violence case: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hit out at Minister Partha Bhowmick and claimed that action might be taken against him as his name is mentioned in post-poll violence case.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:57 IST
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hit out at Minister Partha Bhowmick and claimed that action might be taken against him as his name is mentioned in post-poll violence case. "In post-poll violence case, your name is there in NHRC. There may be action against you," Adhikari told Bhowmik in the House.

Partha Bhowmick told reporters that Adhikari threatened to put him in jail. Asked about Bhowmick's allegation, Adhikari said, "Whatever I said is on record. I defeated Mamata Banerjee. He (Partha Bhowmick) is an employee of a company. The name of the company is Trinamool Congress. I defeated the owner of the company Mamata Banerjee."

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2, 2021. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The developments came at a time when several leaders of TMC have been probed by central agencies in connection with various scams. TMC leader and Birbhum District president of the party Anubrata Mondal is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Recently, ED raided Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Banerjee's residence in connection with the teacher recruitment scam on Friday. Former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has also been behind the bars in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

