France's Macron says worried by Georgia situation

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Georgia was under pressure after the worrying events of the last week, something that the European Union could not ignore. "Georgia is under some heavy pressure and I hope it can find calm," he said, at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris.

Georgia's parliament on Friday dropped plans for a "foreign agents" bill that had triggered a political crisis and threatened to harm the country's bid for closer ties with Europe Macron added that former political leaders, who are being detained and in poor health, should be freed or the health situation checked.

Associates of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili have called for him to be freed for urgent medical treatment.

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

