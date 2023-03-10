Chile's Boric swaps out foreign minister amid cabinet reshuffle

Chile's President Gabriel Boric named a new foreign minister amid a cabinet reshuffle on Friday afternoon.

Alberto van Klaveren, a former assistant secretary for foreign affairs, will replace Antonia Urrejola as the country's minister of foreign affairs.

Boric also announced new science, sports, culture and public works ministers amid the reshuffle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)