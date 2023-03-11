British PM Sunak says row over presenter Lineker is matter for the BBC

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that a row between the BBC and football presenter Gary Lineker over his criticism of government policy in a tweet was a matter for the broadcaster, not the government.

"I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)