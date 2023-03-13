Left Menu

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who wished them for taking over the charge for another term and hoped the new government will be successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of their states.Both the chief ministers took charge on March 7, heading a coalition government each where the BJP is a constituent.

Updated: 13-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:30 IST
New CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who wished them for taking over the charge for another term and hoped the new government will be successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of their states.

Both the chief ministers took charge on March 7, heading a coalition government each where the BJP is a constituent.

''Met Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad Ji. Wished him all the best in taking office for the second time. May the new government be successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji,'' Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, the home minister said, ''Was visited by CM Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio Ji & Dy CM @YanthungoPatton Ji. Congratulated them on taking the oath of office for another term. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, may the new govt pace up the journey toward prosperity based on the peace achieved till now''.

Sangma took charge for the second consecutive term. His party National People's Party became the single-largest party winning 26 seats, out of 60, in the recently held election.

The UDP bagged 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) got two seats each. Besides them, two independent members also extended support to Sangma.

The ruling coalition had decided that it would be called the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 since its partners are almost the same as the previous one.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Rio took charge as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

NDPP's T R Zeliang and BJP's Yanthungo Patton took charge as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Rio first became the chief minister of Nagaland in 2003, leading the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland government of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the BJP.

He again became the CM in 2008 and in 2013, but resigned in 2014 and went to Lok Sabha, before once again becoming the chief minister in 2018.

With his fifth term, Rio has become the longest serving chief minister of Nagaland.

He has surpassed S C Jamir's record, who was the chief minister of Nagaland from 1980, 1982-86, 1989-90 and two consecutive terms from 1993-2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

