Former corporator from Worli area joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
- Country:
- India
In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, former corporator Datta Narvankar from Worli area here joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.
Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's son and former minister.
Narvankar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde and other leaders of his party.
He is the second former corporator from Worli to quit the Uddhav Thackeray led faction of Shiv Sena. Earlier, ex-corporator Santosh Kharat from Worli had joined Shinde's faction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray has been dismissed by his own MLAs: BJP minister
Maha: Former Shiv Sena MLA Suryakant Desai dies at 95
Uddhav Thackeray backs Kapil Sibal's Insaaf platform
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator booked by Maha ACB in disproportionate assets case
Will write to PM Modi for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave from Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA