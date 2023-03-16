Former corporator from Worli area joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, former corporator Datta Narvankar from Worli area here joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's son and former minister.

Narvankar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde and other leaders of his party.

He is the second former corporator from Worli to quit the Uddhav Thackeray led faction of Shiv Sena. Earlier, ex-corporator Santosh Kharat from Worli had joined Shinde's faction.

