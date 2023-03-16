Left Menu

Former corporator from Worli area joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:35 IST
Former corporator from Worli area joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, former corporator Datta Narvankar from Worli area here joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's son and former minister.

Narvankar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde and other leaders of his party.

He is the second former corporator from Worli to quit the Uddhav Thackeray led faction of Shiv Sena. Earlier, ex-corporator Santosh Kharat from Worli had joined Shinde's faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023