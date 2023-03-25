Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi isn't afraid: CM Bhupesh Baghel hits out at BJP

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, gave a message to the entire country that was not afraid and efforts were being made to scare him, stated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, gave a message to the entire country that efforts are being made to scare him but he is not afraid, stated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday. Commenting on the recent development about Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation court, Baghel said attempts are underway to intimidate Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI in Raipur, Baghel said, "There is a situation of autocracy and emergency in the country, no one should speak against the government and no one should speak in the interest of the country. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of those who raise voice in the country's interest. Without naming anyone, Baghel said the dictator is afraid when people stop fearing him."The members of the ruling party are not letting the Lok Sabha run smoothly because there will be a discussion about Adani and the entire efforts are being made to run away from the discussion on Adani," alleged Chhattisgarh CM, questioning what was the reason for the hurry in disqualifying the membership of Rahul Gandhi.

The move aims to scare Gandhi but the entire efforts turn fruitless, he added."Efforts were being made to scare Indira Gandhi too but couldn't. Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi will keep raising the voice of people and the problems of India," stated Baghel. Baghel further said that Rahul Gandhi had taken out a foot march (Bharat Jodo Yatra) against the issues like inflation, unemployment, hatred and others. Therefore, such decisions are being taken out of fear.

Responding to the allegation of BJP that Gandhi had insulted the OBC community, Baghel alleged that BJP has set the entire country on fire. "Raman Singh, who is BJP national vice president, had called me small man, rat, cat, dog and also used other adjectives for me. If they are so concerned about the backward community then why are they not ensuring the implementation of the reservation bill, which was passed by the assembly in December last year. BJP does not even want to give the benefit of reservation to people, so who is anti-OBC, Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party," Baghel added.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified". (ANI)

