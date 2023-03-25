Left Menu

Congress stage protests in different Raj cities over Rahul's LS disqualification

Congress party staged protests in different cities of Rajasthan over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. A district administration official said the protest by Congress workers has been peaceful and about 300 have courted arrest.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 21:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress party staged protests in different cities of Rajasthan over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. The former Wayanad MP was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament a day after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The protests were held in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota among other cities. In Ajmer, Congress workers led by Vijay Jain raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt his effigy. ''Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth. He talks in the interest of the unemployed. Instead of answering his questions, this shameful act was done,'' he said. Congress leader Amit Dhariwal led party members courted arrest with some of them even climbing on the roof of the police bus. A district administration official said the protest by Congress workers has been peaceful and about 300 have courted arrest. They were later released. Congress Kota district president Ravindra Tyagi alleged that Modi has taken control of all constitutional institutions and it seems like an undeclared emergency is going on in the country. In Jaipur, youth workers blocked Jaipur-Ajmer Highway near a 200-foot bypass while protesting against the Central government.

The protest caused traffic jams on both sides of the highway. On the other hand, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara has instructed all the district units to organise satyagraha programs in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the BJP-led Central government on Sunday.

