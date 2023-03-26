Jharkhand Congress stages 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS
Talking to media persons, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, The haste shown by the Lok Sabha secretariat in disqualifying Rahul ji, shows that BJP government in Centre is scared of his vociferous voice on Adani issue. Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand unit of Congress party staged a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.
Senior Congress leaders including Jharkhand ministers—Rameshwar Oraon and Banna Gupta— assembled at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground in Ranchi to lodge their protest, saying BJP-led Centre is scared of Gandhi's ''vociferous voice'' on Adani issue. Talking to media persons, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, ''The haste shown by the Lok Sabha secretariat in disqualifying Rahul ji, shows that BJP government in Centre is scared of his vociferous voice on Adani issue.'' Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Gandhi from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.
Thakur said, ''Through the disqualification, Centre has made its effort to silence the voice of Rahul ji. But, they are mistaken. His voice cannot be silenced. We will be agitating from block to district level across the state for truth and justice.'' Congress national secretary Deepika Pandey Singh said, ''It's also a fight for common man, whose hard-earned money is being put at risk to benefit a particular corporate House by Centre.'' Reacting on BJP's Sankalp Satyagrah, BJP Jharkhand president Deepak Prakash told PTI, ''It's nothing but a drama staged by Congress. The Congress leaders are shedding crocodile tears to gain political mileage. It's a court's judgement and they should respect it. If they (Congress) don't find it appropriate, they also have option to challenge it in higher court.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sankalp Satyagrah: Gujarat Congress functionaries detained while protesting Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
JKPCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha against Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha
Uttarakhand Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to register protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
"One who condemns his country can't do Satyagraha": CM Yogi mocks Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha
Congress begins day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi