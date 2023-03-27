Opposition MPs march towards Vijay Chowk in black attire in a bid to show unity against Centre

In an attempt to show unity, the opposition parties protested against the Centre over the Adani Group issue wearing black attire and marched from the Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Monday. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government at the Gandhi statue in the complex and demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the Adani issue.

Congress president Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest. During the march, Kharge was seen holding the hands of other MPs and marching. A banner of Satyameva Jayate was also seen. Other opposition MPs were seen holding placards. The MPs chanted slogans against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi linking him with Adani.

The march comes after both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of their commencement. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Lok Sabha till 4 pm on Monday.

The opposition MPs were sloganeering over the Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Earlier today, the opposition MPs held a meeting at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament building on Monday to formulate the strategy for the day.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction). Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting which came as a huge development following Rahul Gandhi's suspension as MP from Lok Sabha.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi. "In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," the TMC Supremo had earlier said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome. "I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs were seen donning black clothes in protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "The manner in which Rahul Gandhi's membership is taken away is completely undemocratic. He has the right to appeal in court. The court even gave him 30 days to appeal. Then what was the hurry to take his membership?.. It's a black day in the history of our country. What happened was unjust. We will protest against this." (ANI)

