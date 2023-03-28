Left Menu

UK to announce energy security measures on Thursday - PM's spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government on Thursday will announce its plan for energy security and how to reach the target of net-zero emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said.

"The energy secretary will announce an ambitious, positive, and practical set of plans for securing the nation's energy security and reaching net zero by 2050," the spokesperson told reporters. Sunak earlier this month said he was talking to the United States about the country's $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act of green subsidies - something finance minister Jeremy Hunt said was a "very real competitive threat".

