Left Menu

UK's Hunt: Truss plans showed borrowing can't fund tax cuts

Investors took fright, sparking a fire-sale of British government bonds, amplified by the financial structure of pension funds. In a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Hunt criticised the foundations of Truss's plans, the failure of which led to his installation as finance minister and Rishi Sunak as a replacement prime minister.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:51 IST
UK's Hunt: Truss plans showed borrowing can't fund tax cuts
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt took aim at the economic plans of former prime minister Liz Truss on Wednesday, saying they had shown why tax cuts should not be funded out of increased government borrowing.

In September, Truss outlined hefty tax cuts to drive a dramatic increase in British economic growth, which she promised would pay for a rapid increase in government borrowing. Investors took fright, sparking a fire-sale of British government bonds, amplified by the financial structure of pension funds.

In a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Hunt criticised the foundations of Truss's plans, the failure of which led to his installation as finance minister and Rishi Sunak as a replacement prime minister. "In particular I think it's clear you can't fund tax cuts through increased borrowing. That is a clear thing that we changed course on," Hunt said.

A spokesman for Truss said Hunt, a fellow Conservative, had made mistakes of his own. "Liz was always clear that you can't deliver economic growth and thus reduce borrowing by hiking taxes," the spokesman said.

"Raising Corporation Tax from 19% to 25% looks like a pretty bad mistake right now when you consider how a firm like AstraZeneca is locating its new plant in Ireland

where Corporation Tax is half the rate now being levied by the British Government." Sunak's divided Conservative Party sits about 15 to 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party ahead of an expected election next year, according to most opinion polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023