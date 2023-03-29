Govt acts as facilitator, not intimidator: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Centre is driven by the concept of ''whole of government'' approach in matters of public administration.

Addressing an event here, he said soon after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, one of the earliest mantras that he gave was ''maximum governance, minimum government''. The maxim of ''maximum governance, minimum government'' implies this is a government which acts as a facilitator, but not as an intimidator, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. The prerequisites for this are transparency, citizen centricity, viz participation, & accountability, he added.

''I am glad to say in the last nine years several such measures have been adopted to achieve some of these objectives,'' the minister said addressing the foundation day event of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, which was commemorated on Wednesday with the 2nd Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture delivered by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While the Vice President Dhankhar in his address emphasised the concept of ''constitutional governance'', Singh called for a ''whole of government'' approach, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The vice president said constitutional governance is about achieving the dynamic equilibrium in the healthy interplay among the three organs of the state. He said, governance is a dynamic concept and public administrators have to remain in tune with the changing expectations and requirements of citizens. Dhankhar reminded that the next 25 years are going to be crucial for the country. ''The civil servants who are joining today, will be the 'warriors of 2047','' he said.

In his address, Singh said the Union government is driven by the concept of "whole of government" approach in matters of public administration. Singh, who is also the chairman of the IIPA executive council, said towards this end, the central government today is almost all online and there is e-based functioning with very little human interface. He said, all government services are online and there is a vibrant Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal. The CPGRAMS website allows citizens to raise public grievances.

''The number of grievances has jumped from 2 lakhs in 2014 to 20 lakhs annually and grievance redressal has crossed 1 lakh per month,'' the minister added. Singh said Prime Minister Modi has for the first time involved the citizens as instruments of governance.

