Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel government completes 100 days in office

The government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat on Wednesday completed 100 days in office and an event was held at the state secretariat here to mark the occasion, where the CM said his dispensation will fulfil all its promises and make the state more prosperous. He said thanks to the efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country and people have once again given their mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections held under PM's leadership last year.

''Gujarat is going forward with the motto of policy, priority and performance. People gave a huge mandate to us in the last election, held under PM Modi, because people trust our two-decades old development model. We have always fulfilled our promises in the past and we will do the same in the future,'' said Patel at the event. We will make Gujarat more prosperous and a torch-bearer for others, he said. State BJP chief and Lok Sabha member C R Paatil was also present at the celebratory event.

Following a landslide victory in the polls, Patel took oath as the CM for the second time on December 12 last year.

''My government has not only launched welfare schemes for the poor and the downtrodden, but also taken some strict decisions for the benefit of the people. Gujarat is also committed to contribute to the PM's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy,'' the chief minister said.

