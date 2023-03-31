Left Menu

Manipur: Congress workers injured in clash with police during protest over Rahul's disqualification

Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhis disqualification from Parliament, officials said.State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.Not just tear gas shells but smoke bombs were thrown at the protesters, he alleged.

Manipur: Congress workers injured in clash with police during Rahul's disqualification
Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, officials said.

State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.

''Not just tear gas shells but smoke bombs were thrown at the protesters,'' he alleged. ''How is a candlelight march a harmful activity?'' he questioned.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area as Congress workers gathered for the march. A scuffle between the two sides broke out after a woman Congress worker pushed a female police officer, officials said.

The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

