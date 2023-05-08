Left Menu

"But nation saw them bleed for India...": Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi's "Shahi Parivar" remark on Congress

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and setting the stage for a showdown in Karnataka, PM Modi in an election rally at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Sunday accused the Congress' "Shahi Parivar" of openly inciting foreign powers to interfere.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:21 IST
"But nation saw them bleed for India...": Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi's "Shahi Parivar" remark on Congress
Kapil Sibal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Gandhi family of advocating "secession" of Karnataka from India, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit back stating that the same 'shahi parivar' bled for the country. "PM said: Congress Shahi Parivar wants Karnataka to "secede" from India. But Modiji: The nation saw them "bleed" for India -Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Is the NCERT going to efface those facts from textbooks?" Sibal who is also a Rajya Sabha MP tweeted on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, stepping up his attack on the Congress and setting the stage for a showdown in Karnataka, PM Modi in an election rally at Nanjangud in Mysuru district accused the Congress' "Shahi Parivar" of openly inciting foreign powers to interfere. "Congress's Shahi Parivar (Royal family) has been openly inciting foreign powers to interfere and secretly meeting foreign diplomats who do not like India in order to influence the country's politics," he said.

"When it comes to working against the interests of India, the royal family of the Congress party is at the forefront. They openly invite foreign powers to influence the politics in India. In this election, Congress has said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means that Congress is advocating for Karnataka's separation from India. The disease of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang will reach this high in Congress, I had never thought," he added. He further accused the Congress party of "insulting" the Kannada freedom fighters who participated in India's freedom struggle."

"Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, and leaving no stone unturned in inciting communal violence. Whenever Congress party comes to power, the confidence of terrorists and criminals gets emboldened. They are assured of being protected by the Congress party. We have seen how Congress has repeatedly come in support of terrorists," he said. Campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls will end today.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023