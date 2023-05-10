Left Menu

Pak Army warns Imran Khan's supporters of tough action against attacks

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:03 IST
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday warned former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters that will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, describing May 9 as a "black chapter'' in the country's history in the wake of attacks on its installations.

Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan stormed the General Headquarters of the Army and several other military properties and installations on Tuesday.

"We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army's media wing said in a terse statement.

The ISPR said that on the one hand, these miscreants evoke the nation's emotions for achieving their ''limited and selfish objectives'' and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army's importance.

"This is an example of hypocrisy," it stated.

The military's media wing said that "this group wearing a political cloak" has done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all "in the lust for power".

Khan was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court.

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the former prime minister on an eight-day physical remand to the anti-corruption watchdog.

At least seven people have died and nearly 300 others have been injured across Pakistan in the last 24 hours in violent clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces.

