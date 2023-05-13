Left Menu

Cong's G Parameshwara records 6th win in Karnataka Assembly polls

PTI | Tumkur | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:45 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister G Parameshwara recorded his sixth victory in the Assembly polls in the southern state on Saturday.

The former state Congress chief, who has said he is in the chief ministerial race, won the poll contest from the Koratagere constituency by a comfortable margin of 14,347 votes.

Parameshwara bagged 79,099 votes as against the 64,752 votes secured by his nearest rival, P R Sudhakar Lal of the Janata Dal (Secular). Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B H Anil Kumar was in the third place with 24,091 votes, according to the Election Commission's (EC) website.

Parameshwara served as the Karnataka Congress chief for eight years.

