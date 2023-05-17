Left Menu

Finland says embassy bank accounts in Russia frozen since April

Finland, which has a long border with Russia, formally joined NATO on April 4 in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that drew a threat from Moscow of counter-measures. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters the bank accounts had stopped working on April 27.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:31 IST
Finland says embassy bank accounts in Russia frozen since April
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Finland

The bank accounts of Finland's embassy and consulate in Russia are frozen and the Nordic country has not had an explanation from its neighbour, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Finland, which has a long border with Russia, formally

joined NATO on April 4 in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that drew a threat from Moscow of counter-measures.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters the bank accounts had stopped working on April 27. "The accounts of Finnish embassies have been frozen in Russia and at the moment they cannot be used," Haavisto said, adding the missions had been using their cash reserves to pay bills.

Haavisto said Finland had sent Russian authorities a notice on May 4 requesting that Russia ensure the missions' ability to function in Russia and asking for an official explanation for the freeze, but it had not received one so far. Russia's central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023