Syria's Assad travels to Saudi Arabia ahead of Arab league summit -presidency

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will travel to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Thursday to attend the Arab League summit the following day, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia invited Assad to attend the summit after Arab states agreed to reinstate Syria's full membership into the league, following 12 years of suspension over his crackdown on protests against him.

